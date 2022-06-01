Fraser lays criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa

In a statement, Fraser said details of the charges and supporting evidence which include photographs , bank accounts and video footage along with names have been filed at the Rosebank police station.

“The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars (in excess of four million US dollars) concealed within the premises of the Presidents Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker,” Fraser’s statement said.

He further adds that they also include defeating the ends of justice , kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on the property as well as acts of bribery.

Fraser says that Ramaphosa hid these crimes SAPS and/or SARS and paid culprits for their silence.