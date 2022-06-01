Fraser lays criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Former National Correctional Services head and spy boss, Arthur Fraser has laid criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In a statement, Fraser said details of the charges and supporting evidence which include photographs , bank accounts and video footage along with names have been filed at the Rosebank police station.
“The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars (in excess of four million US dollars) concealed within the premises of the Presidents Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker,” Fraser’s statement said.
He further adds that they also include defeating the ends of justice , kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on the property as well as acts of bribery.
Fraser says that Ramaphosa hid these crimes SAPS and/or SARS and paid culprits for their silence.
“The evidence I provide shows that the said burglary took place 9 February 2020,” added the statement.
The statement said that what Ramaphosa and other culprits have done constitutes a breach of, inter alia, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, no. 121 of 1998 (“POCA”) and the Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act No.12 of 2004 (“The Corruption Act”)
“I trust that the police and the prosecuting authorities will prosecute this matter without fear or favour. I also trust that the President will take the nation into his confidence and accept or deny that the events I describe in my affidavit occurred on his property,” concluded his statement.