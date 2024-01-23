Fraud probe into Tshwane’s newly elected deputy mayor

Barely a few days into office, the newly appointed Tshwane deputy mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has allegations of misappropriation of funds hanging over her head. The EFF in the region alleges that Moya misused about R10 000 in subsistence and travel allowance for a work trip to West Asia in 2020, which she never undertook.

EFF regional chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu, said the deputy mayor committed fraud over a trip to Saudi Arabia, adding that the trip was only attended by two officials yet she had pocketed the allowance. Ramabodu said this happened while Moya was the chief-of-staff at the office of Stevens Mokgalapa. The metro’s spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said the municipality had initiated an investigation into the allegations levelled against Moya.

“The investigation is currently under way by the office of the city manager, and the deputy mayor has also committed that she will cooperate with the office of the city manager. “She also committed to avail herself any time she’s required to come and provide any relevant information,” Stuurman said. He added that Moya had publicly stated that she would subject herself to all formal city processes, and would fully cooperate with any investigation.

Moya has said that she would abide by any decision stemming from the findings of the forensic accounting officer, and acknowledged that she did not go on that trip. She added, “I need to also relook at my record as I cannot confirm if I paid back the money.” Prior to her new role as deputy mayor, Moya served as social development and community services MMC.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said Moya was elected into the position to stabilise the coalition government. He said the position was created under Section 55 of the Municipal Structures Act, and an MMC post had to be dissolved to make space for a deputy mayor. The new role for Moya as the deputy mayor is to control the levers of Tshwane’s power if the first city citizen is absent or unavailable, she may also issue further powers and functions as well as dismiss any MMC in the council.