Johannesburg - Thankiso Joseph Motaung, 30, was found guilty and convicted by the Leslie Regional Court on May 8, 2023. On April 26, 2016, members of the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Middelburg followed up on information regarding a person who was using a skimming device at the Leandra Off-ramp toll gate on the N17 in Leslie.

According to Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the Hawks team, together with private investigators from ABSA and FNB, conducted their preliminary exploration at the toll gate, searched the operation booths, and found a skimming device, which led to the arrest of the suspect. She said: “The suspect was linked to other cases that happened at Leslie, Secunda, and Nelspruit in April 2016, and Hazyview in May 2016. “Motaung will effectively serve 12 years in prison after he was convicted of 366 charges that include conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of listed equipment, unlawful use of a computer programme, unlawful interception of communication Act, Counterfeit Goods Act, fraud, and theft.