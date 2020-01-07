The quantitative research by E de Jager and R Baard, from SU’s school of accountancy, was published in the latest edition of the South African Journal of Higher Education.
The study said though it was granted that free higher education might be the leading way out of poverty and to increase economic growth, “the implementation of this possibility unfortunately does not seem to make current economic sense”.
Free tertiary education was currently offered to students who came from households with incomes of less than R350000 a year.
The #FeesMustFall protests on university campuses in 2015 and 2016 demanded free higher education for everyone, in principle.