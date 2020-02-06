The tall beauty is expected to land in Joburg on Saturday for a week-long celebration that will culminate with her presence in Parliament next week.
Gautrain is also offering free rides to the OR Tambo Airport on Saturday to her fans to welcome her. Trains will only be available at Pretoria, Midrand, Marlboro and Park stations before 7am.
Zozi said she is thrilled to be coming home, and cannot wait to feel the energy when she arrives.
“This win hasn’t just been about me. I share it with all South Africans and I have been counting the days until I can celebrate this achievement with my people in the spirit of Mzansi,” she said.