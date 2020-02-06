Free Gautrain rides to those who want to meet Miss Universe at OR Tambo









Picture: AP SA reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is finally coming home this weekend following a more-than a month stint in America after her crowning in the US in December. The tall beauty is expected to land in Joburg on Saturday for a week-long celebration that will culminate with her presence in Parliament next week. Gautrain is also offering free rides to the OR Tambo Airport on Saturday to her fans to welcome her. Trains will only be available at Pretoria, Midrand, Marlboro and Park stations before 7am. Zozi said she is thrilled to be coming home, and cannot wait to feel the energy when she arrives. “This win hasn’t just been about me. I share it with all South Africans and I have been counting the days until I can celebrate this achievement with my people in the spirit of Mzansi,” she said.

The Miss SA organisation said: “Zozi’s homecoming is an opportunity for all South Africans to join in the celebrations and we couldn’t be prouder.”

The homecoming will include official welcome at both OR Tambo and Mthatha airports. She is also the guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa at his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday.

At OR Tambo Airport, Zozi will be welcomed by the current Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier - with a special performance by the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and the Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Makhotso Sotyu, will also be there.

