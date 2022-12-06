Free ride and KFC for Ramaphosa’s supporters at Nasrec

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters were transported in taxis and rewarded with free KFC Streetwise meals. It was reported that there was a man who was also giving out R400 to the supporters, dubbed the “rented crowd”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The group that protested outside Gate 2 in Nasrec, wearing ANC regalia and holding placards showing support for President Cyril Ramaphosa, was believed to be a “rented crowd”. On Monday, the group began arriving in taxis and private cars from 9am. Independent Media witnessed the crowd being handed T-shirts and placards.

This was a contrast to Carl Niehaus’s one-man picket calling for Ramaphosa to go. Niehaus was supported by some MKMVA members. For the past couple of months, Niehaus has been picketing alone. “Ramaphosa’s rent-a-crowd of thugs, that were bussed in to attack my uncompromising message that #RamaphosaMustGo!, were rewarded with McDonald's burgers and KFC. It did not help them; I still stood my ground against the stomachists!” Niehaus said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Journalist Ntombi Nkosi noticed the crowd gathered around a bakkie parked at a designated public parking area. She got curious and took a drive to get a closer look. She noticed a number of people moving away carrying KFC meals and started to record the scene. @MYANC members one can easily refer to them as rented crowd are not feasting on free @kfc MEAL OUTSIDE Nasrec, where the ANC NEC members are currently meeting and discussing the #PhalaPhalaFarmGate report on @PresidencyZA @TheCapeArgus @TheStar_news @CapeTimesSA #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/i1p2R4Gh0k — Ntombi Nkosi (@nntombi_nkosi) December 5, 2022 It was rather embarrassing to see grown men and women excited to receive a free meal as a reward for supporting Ramaphosa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The president attended the ANC NEC meeting on Monday. He addressed the special meeting before recusing himself to allow officials to discuss the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala matter. The crowd sang and called on the NEC to protect Ramaphosa, saying he should get a second term. The ANC is set to host its 55th national conference next week. Some South Africans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the free KFC meals supporters received.