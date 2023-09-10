Free State ANCYL SG in trouble for ‘sabotaging’ its work

Johannesburg - ANCYL Free State provincial secretary Mayibuye Bangani has defended himself against allegations of bringing the provincial structure into disrepute. Bangani has been accused of insulting ANC Youth League PEC members on social media, undermining PEC decisions, misrepresenting PEC resolutions, not producing any reports and working in silos.

In a letter addressed to him, dated September 4, by the ANCYL provincial disciplinary committee chairperson, Emmanuel “Tower” Polokoane, Bangani is informed of the grave implications of his actions and informed of a formal disciplinary process against him scheduled for September 26 after he allegedly sabotaged the youth league. "The letter serves to formally notify you of the charges lodged against you and let you know that you will be subjected to a disciplinary procedure as stipulated in the constitution of the ANCYL. “The conduct of members of the ANCYL is governed by the Code of Conduct of the ANCYL and that of the ANC; both these codes shall be contained in the schedule of the ANCYL constitution," Polokoane says in the letter.

Polokoane said Bangani, through his actions, had damaged the reputation and integrity of the league. "Any offence aimed at damaging the integrity of the organisation and destroying its personnel, members, property, or organisational capacity shall be considered a grave offence, and a person shall be charged with grave offences against the organisation if he sabotages the activities of the youth league," he said. However, in his defence, Bangani told “Central News” that those charging him do not know the constitution of the ANC.