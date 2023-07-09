Free State boyfriend, 28, fatally stabbed by ex-lover, 22

Johannesburg - A woman, 28, from the Free State village of Sehlajaneng has been arrested for the alleged fatal stabbing of her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged that her ex-lover, 22, saw her entering a local tavern on Friday night.

He approached her, and they both went outside to the street, when the man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife in the left shoulder and she retaliated, overpowered the man, took away the knife from him, and stabbed him. According to the SAPS, he collapsed but was rushed in a private vehicle to a local hospital in Phuthaditjhaba, where he succumbed to his injuries. "The police were later informed by the hospital of his death, and it was discovered that he sustained two stab wounds to the chest. A case of murder is being investigated."

"The suspect, 28, is expected to appear in the Tseki Magistrate Court on Monday, July 10, facing a charge of murder," read the statement. Staying in the Free State, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting alight his ex-girlfriend's shack following an apparent argument at a local tavern. "It's alleged that on Saturday, July 8, at about 5.20pm, the 33-year-old woman from the Tambo section of Matwabeng near Senekal left her shack and went to a local tavern.

“On her arrival, she reportedly had a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend, who threatened to stab her with a broken beer bottle," said SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring. Then, at around 3.10am on Sunday, she received a call from her ex-boyfriend informing her that her shack was on fire. "At the time, she was sleeping at her sister's house. The suspect was traced and arrested. A case of arson has been opened.