Free State Education Department fails to act against high-flying director

Life goes on for corruption accused and high-flying Thato Nthunya as the Free State Department of Education fails to act against him. This is months after The Star revealed that Nthunya, a director in the Free State Education Department, caught the Hawks’ attention when his director’s salary seemed to enable him to obtain a Mercedes V-class 300d, a BMW X5 and a Ford Wildtrak bakkie.

According to a source who spoke to The Star on condition of anonymity, Nthunya’s lavish lifestyle seems to be going on as usual with no consequences against him. In June, The Star acting on reliable information that Nthunya bought two houses for R2.5 million each but sold one of the houses for R800 000, meaning that the house could have been bought by someone else, for Nthunya. The Hawks confirmed that they were investigating who the buyer is, and why the person would buy a government director a house.

The Hawks indicated that the investments in property are actually a government-backed operation between Nthunya and his younger brother, Olefile Nthunya, born on August 19, 1989. This source indicated that Nthunya is favoured and protected by the Free State Education head of department, advocate Tsoarelo Malakoane, who happens to be Nthunya’s boss. “A lot is going on there. People are complaining that Nthunya is favoured and all the contracts go to Nthunya because he is favoured and protected by his boss. Even his wife works within the department. We know very well that her appointment was irregular. You are welcome to do your own investigation,” the source said.

In spite of an investigation by the Hawks and many other allegations against him, the Free State Department of Education has not yet acted on the evidence. In June this year, The Star also reported that, when it comes to a property owned by Nthunya, a deeds search indicates that Mpuluzana Trading bought the house in 2013 for R2 075 000 but sold it to the company of the Olefile Nthunya for R918 000 in 2021. Property prices in that area have never been in decline. How does a property decrease from over 2million to R918 000 in eight years?

The Star’s journalists spent time tracking his movements and reported that the car was bought on February 11 in Bruma. The publication found that the vehicle is registered in the name of MS Mabuya Civil. MS Mabuya Civil does work with the Free State Department of Education. Following the publication of the story, lawyers for Nthunya threatened legal action when the paper asked them why a director in a government department would have unlimited access to a vehicle registered in the name of a supplier or contractor in the same department.