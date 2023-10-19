Free State government calls for regulation of spaza shops amid deaths of two children

The Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) has called for the government to intervene through regulation and other means to curb the flooding of fake foods and illicit goods in communities. This call by the DESTEA MEC, Thabo Meeko, comes in the wake of reports that, on Wednesday, two girls, aged three and four, died after allegedly eating snacks bought from a spaza shop in Vredefort in the Free State.

According to Captain Loraine Earle, police have launched an investigation following this latest incident. More than two weeks ago, four children, two from Soweto and another two from the West Rand, died under similar circumstances. Since then, there has been calls for foreign-owned spaza shops to be shutdown, with Operation Dudula having launched a series of shutdown operations in Soweto.

MEC Meeko, in a statement, said even though the real cause of the latest deaths in the province is still unclear, there needs to be steps taken to curb the scourge of illicit foods in the province. “While the cause of their deaths is yet to be revealed, the community allege the kids died after consuming snacks from a spaza shop. The sale of illicit goods and food stuff has escalated as the cost of living and rate of unemployment continue to rise. This phenomenon is prevalent in predominantly poor areas,” Meeko said. On Wednesday, and during an ANC media briefing on the outcomes of the recent ANC NEC meeting, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula indicated that the party is working on a plant to deal with the issue of illegal immigrants flooding the spaza shop market with untested food products.

“The illegal, unregulated food is not even negotiable; it’s illegal, and it’s criminal. People must be arrested. If the communities are exposing that, the ANC must be at the helm of joining the communities. “This has nothing to do with xenophobia. Yes, there are other people who have such tendencies, but they are not many. If they don’t act, they will take the law into their own hands, and they will close the spaza shops in the townships, Mbalula said. According to Meeko, his department has recently received a high volume of complaints and allegations from the public regarding the sale of expired and fake foods, which are deleterious to their health.