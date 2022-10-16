Free State man loses R200K, car to Letoya Makhene’s Bitcoin investment scam

A FREE State man has lost his car and more than R200 000 to former Generations actress Letoya Makhene’s bogus Bitcoin investment scheme. In what looks like a script straight from Hollywood, with a growing list of desperate and unsuspecting investors looking to make a quick buck, Makhene who is known for her love of money seems to have reprised her television role that made South Africans love and hate her character.

After saving up for a rainy day and finally get a chance to renovate his family home, Tanki Mathubanyane was forced to dig into his savings after he was approached by the actress under an alias of Zanele Mpande. Mathubanyane from Springfontein in the Free State told The Star that he thought he would soon make his dreams come true after learning about this investment scheme. He said the actress first introduced herself as Zanele Mpande on social media. After he refused her advances, he learnt that he was speaking to the actress who video-called him after he initially refused to join the scheme.

He said he was asked to kick-start his investment with R3 000 which would soon give him R30 000 in just seven days. “It happened that on my Facebook account I was approached by a person, who called himself Konstantin Maksim, about joining an investment platform whereby I was going to profit within a week. “I was actually sceptical about joining the platform to the point where he asked me to give him my WhatsApp contact numbers. I refused. He then referred me to someone by the name of Zanele Mpande. I still refused but she then video-called me so that I could see that she was legit. This is where I saw that I was speaking to Tshidi from Generations,” Mathubanyane said.

Mathubanyane said Makhene refused to be addressed as Letoya and preferred to be called Zanele Mpande. He said over time she convinced him to start trading with her platform called Bestoptionfxt. He was then asked to open a Luno account in order to start trading and buy Bitcoin. This is when his ordeal began after he was asked to make a series of deposits into this account. The promise was that he would make instant returns which now, six months later, have left him in a pit of debt and heartache.

Mathubanyane said he was even forced to pawn his car as these returns were guaranteed to bring him a new car. “I decided to join this platform and opened a Luno account to start trading. I have lost more than R200 000 since April this year. I even lost my car and also owe loan sharks. My wife nearly divorced me due to this scam,” he said. He said his life has become a nightmare that he hopes to wake up from as his entire salary has to service some of the debt he has accrued over this time.

“My whole salary goes to loan sharks whom I can’t pay in full due to this scam that I thought was a legitimate opportunity. I blame Letoya (Zanele Mpande) for the mess that I am currently in. “I am so stressed that I do not know how to regain my strength. What makes matters worse is the realisation that I might never get my money back,” he said. “I have lost everything. These people are heartless because they are scamming people. I was supposed to help my family and renovate my house with this money,” he said.

Mathubanyane said matters were compounded when he was told that he had won a car which he needed to bring over to South Africa from France. “They even came up with a strategy to get more money from me after saying I had won a car in France and that I needed to pay for the car to be cleared so it can be brought to South Africa from France. That is how my troubles escalated to R200 000. I was told to pay more money to bring the car over, " he said. Makhene, who continues to recruit new clients on social media, said she has an army of satisfied clients who have successfully made money through the platform.

She denied running a scam and said the France-based company is legitimate, adding that she too has benefited from this scheme since the lockdown in 2020 . “This is a legitimate opportunity. “The company has their own way of working, Bestoptionfxt is the name and it is a registered investment company based in France.