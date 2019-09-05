File picture: SAPS Twitter

Johannesburg - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 17-year-old mentally challenged niece Bloemspruit police spokesperson Sergeant Ikobeng Hlubi said the incident occurred on Saturday, January 2, 2019 when the victim was approached by the suspect in an open field.

She added that the suspect asked the victim to accompany him to his house where he raped her upon arrival.

“The victim was assisted by neighbours who alerted the police and the uncle was arrested and has been in custody since his trial,” Hlubi said.

“His sentence has been welcomed by the community members who have been supporting the victim throughout the trial and gave witness statements,” she added.

Hlubi further added that the sentence was as a result of the efforts and perseverance put into the case by the investigation officer Detective Constable Anny Peter of Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, after the case was almost struck off the roll due to the victim’s inability to cope with her ordeal.

In another case still in the Free State, a 31-year-old man was also sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping, raping and killing a 9-year-old girl in Matlakeng, Zastron.

According to Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Yanga Ngcukana, Thabang Tall Shale was sentenced by the Bloemfontein High Court for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found dumped near railway in March 10.

Ngcukana said the accused was sentenced to three years imprisonment for kidnapping and life imprisonment for rape and murder each.

Smithfield Cluster Commander Colonel Ngoma Guma welcomed the harsh sentences and applauded Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences (FCS) Unit for their relentless efforts that ensured justice was served.

He further condemned all violence against members of the community especially women and children.

The Star