Free State MEC Leeto warns of spread of diarrhoea and cholera

Johannesburg - The Free State MEC for Health, Mathabo Leeto, convened a multi-sectoral meeting on Sunday with the District Outbreak Response Teams and Development Partners, which included the executive mayors of Fezile Dabi and Ngwathe as well as councillors. There was an update on the interventions to stem the spread of diarrhoea and cholera in Vredefort and Parys, as well as nearby areas of Fezile Dabi and the entire Free State, according to Mondli Mvambi, spokesperson for the Free State Department of Health.

Mvambi said: "According to the reports presented at the meeting, around 76 patients were examined at various clinics and hospitals throughout the district with diarrhoeal diseases, and six were proven positive for cholera and successfully treated at Parys Hospital and Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad." He said following the identification of the first laboratory-confirmed case in the Free State on May 17, the province, district, and local area Outbreak Response Teams were activated and included the local and district municipalities, supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Institute on Communicable Diseases (NICD). "These teams were already in the district since May 8 after the Communicable Disease District Coordinator from Fezile Dabi District was notified of a rapid, sudden increase in diarrhoea cases in the Ngwathe local municipality area."

"The teams working in Vredefort and Ngwathe in general are continuously monitoring the quality of water for all water sources supplying water to the community, and environmental risk assessments are also ongoing," Mvambi said. "MEC Leeto appreciated the intervention efforts embarked upon by the Outbreak Response Teams and encouraged them to work with all stakeholders in the area to curb any further spread or recurrence of infections.“ "She warned that diarrhoea and cholera are on the rise in Southern Africa, are rapidly spreading nationally, and need to be halted as early as possible."

She added that there were no cholera or diarrhoea-related deaths in the Free State and that the six confirmed cases of cholera were all in Vredefort, and been treated and discharged. "She also encouraged the people to practice excellent hygiene by routinely washing their hands with soap and clean water, boiling the water they drink, and cleaning all their food, including veggies, with clean water.“ "We have to work together consistently to curb any potential spread of infections and also make sure that the identified cases get treated immediately," said Leeto.