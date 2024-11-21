Free State MEC prioritises housing and service provider payments

Saki Mokoena, the Free State MEC for Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Human Settlements, has announced that the province is prioritising the provision of housing. During a recent address, Mokoena acknowledged the complaints from service providers regarding delayed payments, stating: “That is an auditable issue in terms of the Auditor-General (AG), and there is a report from the Treasury; they are going to ensure that it happens.”

He emphasised the importance of timely payments, noting: ”If you don’t pay them within the required period, you are killing them because they have workers to pay; they have suppliers to pay; you are basically disrupting the economy. We are aware of these issues.“ Mokoena also mentioned that the provincial government plans to advertise around 30 posts to enhance the department’s capacity and ensure accountability to service providers. In a bid to improve governance, Mokoena highlighted recent changes in senior management, stating: “The premier has effected the change at the level of senior management in government; on Monday, a new HOD is starting. This will ensure there is a culture shift in how we react and respond to our work.”

He stressed that oversight is critical for any MEC, as they must ensure that their departments fulfil their commitments to the public and Parliament. Mokoena further addressed the complexities of government procurement, stating that measures have been implemented to close the space for corruption. He noted that the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP), aimed at assisting low to middle-income households, is underutilised.

“Not many people are taking advantage of FLISP, a subsidy established by the government to support those who do not qualify for RDP houses but cannot secure a bond from a commercial bank,” he explained. "We have a fund that deals with the missing middle, catering to those who fall between the RDP housing bracket and commercial bank bonds. The government has a platform to assist them.“ Mokoena pointed out that the tool is not being used effectively due to a lack of awareness among the public. “As of now, we have the capacity to do that. To achieve this, we need to collaborate with the private sector to create packages that make it easier for individuals, such as policemen or clerks, who do not fit into the RDP or bond categories, to receive government subsidies to build homes for their families.”