Two men believed to have brutally killed a Chinese businessman and also badly wounded two employees have been nabbed at an informal settlement in Germiston where they fled after the killing. According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring the attack happened at an Industrial area in Phuthaditjhaba.

He said the two suspects aged 21 and 23 allegedly killed the 62-year-old Chinese national and injured other two other employees inside the company while they were still working .

Mophiring said allegations were that the two suspects were on duty when they started attacking their employer who stays in the same premises as his company.

The motive behind the attack is unknown.

Mophiring said preliminary investigations revealed that the victims sustained head injuries after being struck by sharp objects.

“Unfortunately, the 62-year-old victim died on the scene and the other two were taken to hospitals for medical treatment,” he said.

“One of the victims taken was in critical condition and is still in intensive care, while the one taken has been discharged,” he said.

He further added that a team of detectives from Phuthaditjhaba SAPS led by Station Commander Brigadier Moses Mohloare received information that the suspects were in Germiston and followed up on the information.

“On July 17 at about 3am, Mohloare and his team went to hunt for the suspects who were alleged to be in Germiston. They were traced and found hiding at Marathon Informal Settlement,” he said.

He added that the suspects were taken back to the Free State and were detained at the Phuthaditjhaba SAPS.

The two men were appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court facing charges of murder, two attempted murder, business robbery and defeating the end of justice on Friday July 19.

Phuthaditjhaba Cluster Commander, Major General Peter Moloi said he appreciated the "excellent leadership" from Mohloare and his team for their determination in serving the community with pride by ensuring that justice prevails.

The Star