Freebies at restaurants during polls

Most of the country’s population are casting their votes, and there is nothing as good as a free doughnut and coffee from restaurants, merely thanking you for being a patriot. So, while you rush to your local voting station, take a shot left to these restaurants for free doughnuts and coffee. Note, freebies are only offered on Wednesday.

On their Facebook pages, Wimpy and Spurs are offering free coffee, dubbed the “Coalition Cups”. On their advertisement, the “Coalition Cups” use political colours that subtly symbolise the three top parties, ANC, EFF and the DA. Additionally, Mugg & Bean is offering free Americanos, highlighting that “democracy just became delicious.” Picture: Wimpy SA (Facebook) Krispy Kreme, also on their Facebook page, is offering an original glazed doughnuts for those whose thumbs are inked. The offer is alternatively available at any Checkers full experience stores, quite a treat for people with a sweet tooth. Girls with nails are up for a treat, Sorbet Group is giving 20% off for a manicure if you provide proof that you voted.