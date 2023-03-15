Fresh shock to SA music industry after news of award-winning jazz legend Gloria Bosman’s death

Johannesburg - The South African entertainment industry is grappling with another loss of a notable artist following the news that multi-award-winning jazz musician Gloria Bosman has died. Fellow jazz artist and legendary musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse confirmed the reports on his Twitter page.

"So sad, gutted, Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman, thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all, am shattered – Love and respect Sipho and the hot band @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman," Mabuse tweeted. Bosman was 50 when she died. Fans and those who had worked with jazz musicians have remembered her for the immeasurable impact she made through her unique melodies. Bosman shared the stage with music legends such as Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, Moses Molelekwa, Tananas and Sipho Mabuse.

In December, the “Play Me the Love Song” singer was appointed to Samro’s board of directors to help make key decisions and steer important initiatives on behalf of the organisation. The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) board chairperson, Nicholas Maweni, also sent condolences to the Bosman family, adding that they would miss her presence of mind in their engagements and her humanity, compassion and empathy for her fellow composers. "The SAMRO is saddened by the passing of its board member, Ms. Gloria Bosman, who passed away on March 14, 2023."

"Ms. Bosman was appointed to the Board of SAMRO at its last Annual General Meeting (AGM) in December 2022, and her arrival at the organisation's apex governance structure was welcomed by SAMRO members and the industry in general." "As a composer and a performing artist, in the short period that Ms. Bosman was a member of the Board, she added a perspective that comprised a rich blend of insights on member aspirations as well as the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards." "Ms. Bosman was an energetic and passionate board member who fully supported the organisation's strategic direction, including diversifying income streams for SAMRO and vigorously protecting members’ interests by ensuring compliance with relevant legislation. While highly empathetic, she was firm and direct when she engaged with her colleagues," said Nicholas.

"The entire Board is shocked and saddened by Ms. Bosman's untimely death, and it will take time for all of us to come to terms with it. The wisdom, insights and knowledge she gained throughout her very long and illustrious career are what got her appointed to the Board of SAMRO." "We will dearly miss her presence of mind in our engagements, her humanity, compassion and empathy for her fellow composers," added Maweni. "On behalf of SAMRO, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and supporters of Ms. Bosman. Our industry has lost a giant," he said.