From church choir to amapiano star, Young Stunna takes industry by storm

Sandile “Young Stunna” Msimango, a renowned music star, has joined a group of local stars honoured by The Official South African Charts for their remarkable contribution in the entertainment industry. The first week of June, one focused on Tito M and Yuppe, the duo behind the smash hit Tshwala Bam while other weeks spotlighted the internationally acclaimed music sensation DJ Uncle Waffles and further gave Kelvin Momo his flowers.

Having wrapped up Youth Month in South Africa with young entertainers who are significantly impacting the music scene, Young Stunna has also been hailed on the charts. Msimango, whose journey is cited as one of talent and tenacity, having been recognised as one of the great young performers. Over the years, the star has grown to be a shining example of South Africa’s vibrant music scene and a testament to the power of pursuing your passion.

“A chance meeting in February 2021 with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, leading figures in amapiano, proved pivotal. The collaboration resulted in two songs, including his breakout hit, Adiwele. A string of releases followed, showcasing his signature near-falsetto rap style and solidifying his place as a prominent amapiano vocalist. Tracks like Bopha, Mellow, and Sleazy cemented his status, garnering millions of views on YouTube. His stage presence further reinforces his hip hop background, exuding a swagger that electrifies audiences. “This week, the music world is ablaze with Young Stunna’s undeniable dominance. He is not only featured in the top two spots of both the local top 100 and international top 200 charts but also in the hearts of his fans,” according to The South African Official Charts. The charts further reveal that Kabza De Small’s Kabza Chant, a song where he is featured, continues to reign supreme alongside another much-loved hit, Imithandazo.