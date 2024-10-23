From passion to profession: Poppy Mamonyai Mataboge’s journey in event planning

Poppy Mamonyai Mataboge, the visionary founder of Mamonyai Events, has carved a niche for herself in the events industry, demonstrating that even the smallest beginnings can blossom into something remarkable. Mataboge’s journey as an event planner came from a personal endeavour, planning her son’s 5th birthday party.

What started as a simple task evolved into a valuable learning experience that laid the groundwork for her future business. The entrepreneur from Pretoria has always aspired to own her own company and focus on planning events. In conversation with The Star, she highlights her passion for creating beautiful and memorable experiences.

What sparked your interest in starting your business? My passion for creating beautiful and memorable experiences turned what started as a hobby into a thriving business. I’ve always had a love for creativity and innovation, and I found the event space to be the perfect avenue to bring unique ideas to life. The joy of seeing a concept evolve from a vision to reality is what drives me every day. What have been some of the major highlights of your journey?

I’ve had the privilege of travelling to amazing places, like Cape Town, to bring clients’ dreams to life, which has been an enriching experience. Executing high-profile events such as weddings and corporate gatherings has also been rewarding, but the greatest highlight is the positive feedback I receive from clients — knowing that I’ve contributed to their special moments is incredibly fulfilling. Who would you attribute your success to? My success is rooted in the unwavering support of my family. They have been my constant source of motivation and encouragement, and their belief in my vision has helped me push through the challenges. I’m also grateful for my incredible team and clients, who have contributed to the growth of the business.

What makes your business stand out? Our ability to stay ahead of industry trends and remain innovative sets us apart. We are adaptable, which is crucial in a fast-changing industry like events. What truly distinguishes us, though, is the personal touch — we build genuine relationships with our clients and provide exceptional customer service. Every event is tailored to reflect the unique personalities and needs of our clients. How do you deal with some of the challenges that come with your business?