From singing to drunks in taverns to owning the stage...Elo Zar comes a long way

Elo Zar has come a long way from her days as a backing vocalist. “I worked with Vusi Nova for about two years when he was touring with Kwela Tebza. When I was in high school I wanted to be an artist, not necessarily a musician but an artist in general. I wanted to go to the National School of the Arts but my family didn't have the funds for it.” At the school she attended, she learnt how to write music and started her songwriting. “I started working after getting my degree, doing some admin and that almost killed my soul but in that interim the places I could sing was in church. "I started then, writing music for myself with some of the musicians there. I didn’t come from a background that saw being an artist as a career move. So our parents weren’t really supportive of it. It was a dream that seemed very far-fetched.”

One day, Elo, aka Lerato Malope, decided that she would not return to her administrative job.

“I broke down and my friends reminded me of my love for music. I then enrolled at music school behind my mom’s back and there was no turning back. That was in 2010. I said I was going to be a musician and that is how it happened.”

She said her journey has been bitter-sweet. Her background and finding herself married into her music journey.

“There were moments where it was quite bad. I once had a manager who got me into house music and made me tour in taverns for drunk people. It was interesting but very uncomfortable. But that is part of my story.

"I am the youngest of three, quite the neglected child and didn’t have a lot of guidance to answer questions about who I am and where I should be. It was quite difficult but it was also like a gift where I could find myself for myself as myself.”

She said she was happy to be in the position she was in. Her music, an eclectic feel influenced by all the genres she has listened to.

“I grew up on kwaito R&B, house music and got exposed to rock music at a later stage. I love rock, the technique of vocals is amazing. I also started listening to a lot of jazz.

"The whole process of exploring the different genres and where they come from, I got to a place where there was no need for me to choose. I wanted to do something that collectively brings all of these things together at the same time and be creative.”

Elo has a single out, Bophelo, part of a bigger project she's working on.

“I have three singles on the project. I released Bophelo, Listen and Love Song. I featured Kommando Obbs on Bophelo and he is such a talented guy who raps in pure Sesotho.”

The Soweto-born singer got her first taste of alternative music in her community.

“When you’re black and young, you tend to think genres for black people are limited to Gospel, R&B, soul music, but the guys I was seeing were doing different things.”

Elo wants people of all ages to be able to listen to her songs.

“My main messaging is that we can be musicians and write music that is life giving.

"Maybe that is too metaphorical but there is still sustenance in the lyrics. That is what I hope people receive. When you hear Bophelo it's quite empathetic to people’s current situation. When I wrote the song it wasn’t an easy time in my own life.”

While her mom is still uncertain about a full-on career in music, Elo knows music is for her.

“This lockdown is not so much an inconvenience as it is allowing us to reach new audiences. I am at home doing my performances and reaching people I may not have before.”