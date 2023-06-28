Front-row seat to the lives of Mseleku clan children

Johannesburg - The success of the popular reality show uThando Nes’thembu has seen the Mseleku family expand their television content, bringing more entertainment to viewers. It has been announced that another show, Izingane zeSthembu, a spin-off from the popular uThando Nes’thembu, premiered on June 27 on DStv 161.

This new show will offer viewers an intimate glimpse into the complexities of growing up in a polygamous family through the eyes of the next generation of the Mseleku family. On the show, the siblings will open up about their battles and triumphs while working towards defining themselves within the context of their unique family dynamics. This season premiere follows the successful Season 1 of Ezomshado noMaCele noThobile, a show hosted by the two Mseleku Queens that premiered earlier this year on Mzansi Wethu.

This includes the first-born son, Mpumelelo, who is eager to carry on his father’s polygamous legacy, intending to have seven wives. He has two girlfriends: Vuyo, his child’s mother, who struggles with his interest in other women, and Tirelo, who accepts Mpumelelo dating other women. “We are excited to bring a spin-off from uThando Nes’thembu. Over the years, South Africans have grown to love and appreciate the entire Mseleku family and their fascinating polygamous set-up. We have witnessed the children grow throughout the seasons, and now they are ready to express their opinions and forge their paths within this multi-layered family. Izingane zeS’thembu will take a fresh and quirky approach to the show, appealing to a diverse audience,” said Portia Hlubi, Milk and Honey TV executive producer.