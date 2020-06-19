Frustrated QwaQwa residents paint grim picture of no service delivery for 10 years

Johannesburg - Problems facing QwaQwa residents are increasing and becoming bigger like the mountains surrounding the area when it comes to water shortages, constant electricity cuts and pothole-infested roads. Residents have been complaining for more than 10 years about poor service delivery. Cries appear to have fallen on deaf ears at the Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality led by mayor Masechaba Mosia-Lakaje. Frustrated community members painted a grim picture about neglect. Thabo Mokoena of Bolata village said: “We are in a sticky situation when it comes to water, electricity and potholes that we dice with while driving. Nothing can be said about water that is very scarce despite the fact that we have three big dams. Our situation is a complete mess.”

Dikeledi Rantao from Naledi village also lamented how electricity cuts had messed up the lives of many in the area.

“We do not have leadership that takes us seriously. Our electricity trips over and over again, and this results in our electrical appliances getting damaged, our food gets rotten and when we complain, nobody listens to us. We are actually on our own and nobody cares about us at all,” said Rantao.

Mosia-Lakaje stated on Tuesday that she would respond to questions, however she later reacted angrily when she was asked to provide her response.

“Why don’t you come to my office and talk to me face to face? I saw your questions, but you must come to my office. I am not your age being chased with questions, you should respect me. I don’t even know why you have to send me questions while you know where my office is,” she said angrily.