Frustrated voters encouraged to vote a few hours before cut-off time

Millions of South Africans stepped out of their homes, bracing hot and cold weather to vote for new leaders. First-time voters and elderly were all seen in good spirits eager to cast their votes.

In the morning, a few people were seen going to voting stations but by noon, queues were seen in various station. It was not a complete smooth process as some stations like Firestation VD in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, experienced technical glitches. Some voters became impatient and threatened to leave without voting, which prompted EFF convener Nicholas Hlophe to express his concern. “Those are challenges we are facing right now. People particularly old citizens are becoming impatient. As the EFF we request that in the future, (Electoral Commission of SA) IEC must have adequate resources. Failing which we will end up having unnecessary fight among voters,” said Hlophe.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said police had not received major problems except somewhere in Eastern Cape where a station has been closed and IEC withdrew its staff but they had to send more police there. “The community has taken a decision not to vote. But looking around other stations were opened,” Cele said. Since there have been concern over security when it comes to the transportation of the ballot papers and boxes, Cele said the paper will be escorted by police.

“There will be no ballot papers that will not be escorted. Communion must be improved by the IEC with law enforcement . All materials in Gauteng as we speak are handled by the JMPD. In KwaZulu-Natal, the metro police will escort those ballot papers,” he said. Cilna Steyn, Rise Mzansi national deputy chairperson, said delays and glitches were cause for concern, but voters must remain patient and make their voices heard. The party said it was aware of various delays and glitches, which have frustrated voters seeking make their voices heard through the ballot box.

The party said it raised the concerns directly with the IEC’s party liaison committee (PLC), over the late delivery of voting materials, resulting in voting stations opening late, voting stations without electricity, faulty VMDs and telecoms issues. “Despite the prevailing issues, we call on South Africans who have yet to vote to go out and vote for new leaders; and those who are in queues to be patient so that they can vote for the South Africa we all deserve,” said Steyn. Some people said they were not voting because they were unemployed while some said it was due to not having IDs.

Jabu Khumalo, from Phola Park in Ekurhuleni, said he was not able to vote because he does not have an ID. He said that he has been taken from pillar to post for a couple of years now. “Home Affairs told me to produce DNA results to prove that I am who I say I am while some officials have asked for a bribe. I am unemployed and will not bribe anyone,” said Khumalo. Steve Mokwena said he was unemployed and did not receive the grant money that fellow unemployed people get each month.