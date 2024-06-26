FS Education MEC: no bail for teacher’s killer

The newly appointed Free State MEC, Mamiki Maboya, has called on the courts not to grant bail to a man accused of killing a 41-year-old Tsoseletso Secondary School teacher last week. Maboya’s plea comes as the accused is set to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, June 27.

The departmental spokesperson, Howard Ndaba, said scores of education stakeholders, which included the Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, teachers, learners, parents, department officials, and other gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) activists were expected to picket and protest outside the court to plead for denial of bail for the alleged perpetrator. The MEC said the perpetrator shouldn’t be given bail as there was no space for such behaviour and people in communities. “No bail, we demand justice. There are no excuses for femicide,” Maboya said.

The MEC condemned GBVF, describing it as the second pandemic after Covid-19. She also decried bullying at schools and urged all stakeholders to make sure there is safety in schools. “The department thanks the police for swiftly arresting the alleged perpetrator. What is shocking to us mostly is that the perpetrator was a friend of the department and an education activist who served as a School Governing Body (SGB) member in various schools in the Motheo district.”

The deceased, Judith Mpho Moalosi, was allegedly gruesomely killed by her boyfriend on Sunday, June 16. The boyfriend reportedly drove a car over her body multiple times near G4S Mangaung Prison and left her on the scene. After his arrest, the perpetrator led the police to the crime scene where the lifeless body of the deceased was found. “Mrs Moalosi, who started to work at Tsoseletso Secondary School in 2020, was described by her colleagues as a hard-working, dedicated and disciplined educator who would go the extra mile in performing her duties,” said Maboya.