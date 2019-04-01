MOTORISTS are bracing themselves for a fuel price hike as of Wednesday

Johannesburg- The latest steep fuel price hikes are expected to add more pain to already hard hit consumers, struggling to make ends meet. Motorists are set to fork out an extra R1.34 for a litre of 93-octane petrol and R1.31 for 95. The prices will respectively jump to R15.96 and R16.13 a litre. Diesel goes up 81 cents to R14.87 per litre.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said the price hikes would be effective from Wednesday.

He blamed both local and international factors for the shock increases. These included the depreciation of the rand against the dollar, the increase in the price of crude oil, and increases in the fuel and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies.

“South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis and are informed by international and local factors. “The factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level,” explained Radebe.

“April is an important month in the fuel price calendar to revise road and pipeline tariffs as well as fuel and RAF levies to be implemented into the price structures of petrol, diesel and Illuminating paraffin,” he added.

The cash-strapped working class would be the hardest hit by the fuel increases, unions said.

“Workers are under financial pressure and are losing their buying power as consumers, resulting in a struggling, low-growth economy and minimal job creation,” said United Association of SA spokesperson Stanford Mazhindu.

“In addition, it will push up consumer price inflation, which will in turn increase pressure on the SA Reserve Bank to hike interest rates.

“South Africa and its workers, already carrying too large financial burdens, cannot afford further interest rate increases,” added Mazhindu.

Taxi driver Sibusiso Mahlangu said he was worried about his future weekly petrol costs.

“Before the increase, I normally spent R700, but I will now have to spend R1 000.”

Mahlangu, who does the Southgate to Wynberg, Alexandra route, said fares would not be increased.

“Things are already bad, so the association cannot increase fares.”

The married father-of-one expected changes in his household too.

“We’ll now have to cancel some entertainment and only buy basic groceries.”

PRICE INCREASES:

Petrol (93 octane, ULP and LRP): R1.34 a litre

Petrol (95, ULP and LRP): R1.31 a litre.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 82.70c a litre.

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): 63c a litre.

Maximum LPG retail price: R1.71/kg

