Motorists will dig deeper into their over-stretched pockets as fuel prices increase next week, the AA has said. Diesel prices will increase for the fourth consecutive month when prices for October are officially adjusted next Wednesday.

Commenting on unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund, the AA said petrol and illuminating paraffin prices will also increase – both for the third consecutive month. According to current data, diesel is expected to increase by around R1.60/litre, while petrol is expected to increase by between 75c/l and 80c/l depending on the grade. Illuminating paraffin is expected to rise by more R1.50/l. “As was the case with the previous increases, these latest significant adjustments are mainly attributable to rising international oil prices. While the weaker rand/US dollar exchange is also playing a role in the hikes for all fuels, its contribution is less substantial than the international product prices.”

The AA added that based on the current numbers, ULP95 petrol in Gauteng will rise above R25/l and at the coast above R24/l for the first time since August last year. “These increases are going to hit all consumers hard, and they come at a time when most South Africans are feeling extreme financial pressure. It remains concerning, however, that in the face of these increases, government remains silent on its plans, if there are any, on a way forward to deal more effectively with fuel price increases,” said the association. Motorists have been advised by the association to keep their vehicles in good mechanical condition, and their tyres inflated to manufacturers’ specifications to ensure optimal fuel usage.