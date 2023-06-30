Independent Online
Friday, June 30, 2023

Fuel price set to decrease next week

Close up cropped shot of a gas station worker's hands with filling gun, ready to refueling the car with gas or petrol at a gas station.

Published 4h ago

The Automobile Association (AA), says petrol and illuminating paraffin prices are set for a second consecutive month of price decreases when fuel prices are officially adjusted next Wednesday.

According to the AA, this follows the latest unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The AA did however say that data was showing that diesel prices were set to increase.

“The breakdown of the data shows that the average exchange rate used in the basic fuel price decreased over June from around R19.50 to the US Dollar to around R18.80 to the USD, which accounts for most of the petrol price decrease. However, the movement in international oil prices is impacting negatively on diesel, contributing significantly to its expected increase,” they said.

The Association said the data showed that both grades of petrol are expected to decrease by between 17c/litre and 25c/l, while diesel is expected to increase by around 20c/litre.

According to the AA, Illuminating paraffin is set for a marginal decrease of three cents a litre.

“A decrease to the price of petrol is naturally welcome news and will provide some relief to embattled consumers. The increase to diesel, though, means input costs in, among other sectors, the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, are also likely to increase which may result in higher prices for consumers,” added the AA.

Fuel prices for July will be adjusted next Wednesday, 5 July.

South Africa

