Fuel price set to decrease next week

The Automobile Association (AA), says petrol and illuminating paraffin prices are set for a second consecutive month of price decreases when fuel prices are officially adjusted next Wednesday. According to the AA, this follows the latest unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The AA did however say that data was showing that diesel prices were set to increase. “The breakdown of the data shows that the average exchange rate used in the basic fuel price decreased over June from around R19.50 to the US Dollar to around R18.80 to the USD, which accounts for most of the petrol price decrease. However, the movement in international oil prices is impacting negatively on diesel, contributing significantly to its expected increase,” they said. The Association said the data showed that both grades of petrol are expected to decrease by between 17c/litre and 25c/l, while diesel is expected to increase by around 20c/litre.