Fuel prices rise ahead of festive season

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced a slight increase in fuel prices after five consecutive months of decreases, raising concerns among businesses and households already grappling with financial strain. The South African Petroleum Retailers Association (SAPRA), part of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), confirmed the price adjustments, which will directly impact motorists from today.

Among the new prices, petrol grades 93 and 95 will see an increase of 25 cents per litre, while the wholesale prices for diesel will rise by 20 cents per litre for low sulphur (0.005%) diesel and 21 cents for regular (0.05%) diesel. Additionally, illuminating paraffin will increase by 28 cents per litre in retail price, and LPG will see a hike of 36 cents per kilogram. Henry van der Merwe, chairman of SAPRA, noted that this increase reflects the inevitable fluctuations within both the global and local fuel markets. He stated: “While we always advocate for stability, these fluctuations are an inherent part of the broader energy landscape.”

He further emphasised the ripple effect these changes have on the economy, saying: “Increased fuel prices can put strain on both businesses and consumers, especially at a time when households and industries alike are navigating financial challenges.” Abigail Moyo, spokesperson for the trade union United Association of South Africa (UASA), expressed disappointment that the price hike occurs just ahead of the festive season. Moyo said historically, this period sees increased travel as families reunite and individuals embark on holiday getaways.

She asserted that the timing of the increase is particularly concerning, urging members to strategise their travel plans. “We hope economic challenges will ease in the new season to allow financial relief for consumers, and we encourage everyone to be prudent in their spending and travel arrangements, ”she said, also emphasising the importance of adopting fuel-efficient practices. The economic outlook indicates that the recent increase in average international product prices for petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin is the primary driver behind the price adjustments.