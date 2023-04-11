Fugitive former president at ZCC with Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - The beleaguered former president of Botswana, Ian Khama, made a public appearance at the annual Moria pilgrimage in Limpopo during the Easter weekend. Khama is a wanted man in his own country and faces a number of charges, including the possession of illegal firearms and money laundering.

The Star understands that Khama’s appearance has sparked controversy, especially with President Cyril Ramaphosa being at the same church service. The ZCC is one of South Africa’s biggest churches, and its Easter pilgrimage has become known for attracting thousands of people to the holy mountain of Moria. Every year, a number of politicians and business people would attend the Easter pilgrimage.

The Star understands that a second grouping of the church has not done the annual Easter pilgrimage since the Covid-19 pandemic. Some pro-democracy groups have expressed concerns over Khama’s presence in South Africa. They have criticised the South African government for keeping Khama from facing prosecution in his own country. On his Facebook page, Khama conveyed his appreciation to the church and shared well wishes for the Easter season.

“Attended the St Engenas Zion Christian Church members’ Easter pilgrimage in Moria. “The service was captivating and drew participation in an orderly and purposeful manner. “Remember that God is in control, and He is a God of hope and love. Happy Easter Monday,” Khama posted.

Khama, who is wanted by law enforcement agencies, has reportedly been living in South Africa since 2021, where he remains in hiding following a litany of charges, including unlawfully owning firearms. It has been reported that the former head of state enjoys protection from the South African government and is facing more than 14 charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and money laundering. Among the most publicised issues have been Khama’s relationship with Ramaphosa’s sister-in-law, Brigitte Motsepe, and the Botswana government’s allegations that Khama and Motsepe stole more than $10 million (about R172 million).

Among those who have spoken out against the harbouring of Khama is African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula. He has called for Khama to be handed over to Botswana law enforcement agencies. The Star had sent questions to the Department of International Relations and Co-operation about the stance of the South African government on Khama’s stay in South Africa, but had no response at the time of publication.