Gallop begins for Durban July ‘Out of this World’ designs

Johannesburg - All roads will lead to KwaZulu-Natal and the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 1 when people from all walks of life immerse themselves in the highly anticipated “July Experience”. The theme for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July is launched as a poem each year, and the “Out of this World” theme for the 2023 event hints at the star-gates that take us into a mysterious world far beyond our imagination.

Africa's grandest horse-racing event will feature a stellar line-up of top equines, a star-studded cast of punters, celebrities, and designers at play, coupled with entertainment and hospitality on a cosmic scale. Each year, the theme poem is announced to students from fashion design colleges and technikons across KwaZulu-Natal to form part of their curriculum and as inspiration for their entries to be shortlisted to participate in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Awards presented by Durban Fashion Fair (DFF). Events and marketing executive at Gold Circle, Stephen Marshall, commented about the theme: “At the Hollywoodbets Durban July, fashion is the thread that connects our horse-racing fans and our social revellers. It is what defines the event every year, as everyone attending is dressed to the nines. The theme is what kick-starts everything, and this year I can’t wait to see how our designers and the public go above and beyond to bring the message to life."

Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager, said: “If last year's running of Africa's Greatest Horse-racing event is anything to go by, we are beyond excited as we look forward to hosting the most anticipated sporting and social calendar event for our second consecutive year. In keeping with the theme, and in true Hollywoodbets style, it is going to be truly spectacular and out of this world. This year, we are continuing to focus our efforts on the true essence of the event, as we introduce newcomers into the exciting world of horse racing, while making sure the established punters, who already know the game, get to revel in the highlight of the South African horse-racing calendar." The top 10 students from across KwaZulu-Natal will be shortlisted from an initial pool of 110 entrants, and they will be given the opportunity of a lifetime when they get to showcase their “Out of this World” designs alongside the DFF Rising Stars and the Invited Designers. This will take place at Gateway in June at the HDJ Fashion Experience Preview Gala.