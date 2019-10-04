The Indian lawyer and anti-colonial nationalist’s birthday was celebrated at Satyagraha House in Orchards, Johannesburg, where he lived from 1908 to 1909, on Wednesday. In an intimate session about the iconic man, his great-granddaughter Kirti Menon, 60, spoke about how it felt like to be part of his legacy.
Menon is the granddaughter of Manilal who is Gandhi’s second son. Menon is also an activist, writer and senior director at the University of Johannesburg.
“It’s a legacy which is sometimes quite intimidating because you have to live up to someone that is revered internationally but it is also something that we are proud of,” she said.
During the celebration, Menon said she was proud of her great-grandfather’s legacy because it brought change and peace to the world.