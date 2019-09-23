File picture

Johannesburg - Eleven suspects believed to be part of a gang involved in serious and violent crimes in Gauteng were due to appear before the Germiston and Temba Magistrates’ Courts on Monday. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, while following up on crime intelligence information about an imminent business robbery at Olifantsfontein, police spotted suspicious looking vehicle, a blue Toyota and a Mercedes Benz.

Dlamini said when police were approaching the vehicles, the suspects jumped out and started opening fire at the police who then returned fire. Three suspects were shot and wounded while three others were arrested, he said.

He added that the three wounded suspects were taken to hospital and were under police guard.

“A police officer was also wounded on the elbow and was also taken to the hospital for treatment. One of their vehicles, a Mercedes Benz, was found to have been stolen in Edenvale. Two firearms were seized at the scene,” he said.

In another incident, police arrested five suspects while other two suspects managed to flee on foot in Winterveldt on Friday.

According Dlamini, police were responding to a business robbery of a local supermarket when they spotted a BMW driving away from the scene.

“The suspects in the BMW fired several shots at the police. Police returned fire and managed to arrest five suspects while two others fled the scene on foot,” he said.

“A police vehicle’s window was damaged during the shoot-out. A suspected stolen BMW vehicle was impounded for further investigation,” he added.

He said the suspects were to appear before the Germiston and Temba Magistrates’ Courts respectively, facing charges of attempted murder, business robbery, malicious damage to property and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

