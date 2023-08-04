Gang members due in court after storming Klerksdorp municipal building

Members of the 1818 gang were arrested for storming the Matlosana municipal offices in Klerksdorp, North West, demanding jobs last Wednesday. According to SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, eight men were arrested for public violence, trespassing, malicious damage to property and intimidation.

Mokgwabone said the protesters pounced on the municipal offices last Wednesday, allegedly forcing their way to the boardroom where they found the mayor, municipal manager, human resources manager and other officials in a meeting. “The intruders, who identified themselves as members of the so-called 1818 gang from Kanana Location, demanded to be employed. Upon being informed that there were no vacancies, they apparently insulted the human resources manager and hurled chairs at municipal officials, leading to bodily injuries and damages to property,” said Mokgwabone. The gang members were all remanded in custody when they appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday and are expected to reappear before the court today for formal bail application.