Johannesburg - A woman whose claims about being gang-raped and assaulted led to the torching of three houses and a business in Mpumalanga has refused to open a case against her rapists.
The 39-year-old mother of three opened the case but withdrew it immediately saying she wanted nothing to do with the people who attacked her and just wants to put the incident behind her and go back home.
eMalahleni township in Mpumalanga was plunged into chaos this week after police came across the woman running on the streets.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said members of the SAPS came to the woman's assistance and she told them that she had just escaped from a house where she had been kept hostage, gang-raped daily and assaulted.
"She had bruises on her neck and hands. She said she was from the West Rand and that a woman had lured her to Mpumalanga with the promise of a job.