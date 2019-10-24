Gang rape claim leads to torching of three houses and a shop









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - A woman whose claims about being gang-raped and assaulted led to the torching of three houses and a business in Mpumalanga has refused to open a case against her rapists. The 39-year-old mother of three opened the case but withdrew it immediately saying she wanted nothing to do with the people who attacked her and just wants to put the incident behind her and go back home. eMalahleni township in Mpumalanga was plunged into chaos this week after police came across the woman running on the streets. Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said members of the SAPS came to the woman's assistance and she told them that she had just escaped from a house where she had been kept hostage, gang-raped daily and assaulted. "She had bruises on her neck and hands. She said she was from the West Rand and that a woman had lured her to Mpumalanga with the promise of a job.

"She said when she arrived there there was no job but was instead kept in the house gang-raped everyday by a group of men."

Hlathi said police asked her where the house was but she refused to show them saying she did not want to go there again.

When they asked her to open a case because what had happened to her was criminal, she allegedly refused too and asked that she be taken to the taxi rank as she wanted to go back home to Gauteng.

The pleas of the police, he said, fell on deaf ears.

At the taxi rank, the woman told the taxi drivers what had happened and also took them to the house.

The drives went there and burnt three houses as well as a business.

Police rushed there and Hlathi said they rescued five other women allegedly being held against their will in one of the houses.

The women, he said, were from all over South African and they also said they had ended up at the house after being promised jobs.

However, they refused to open cases.

With regards to the first woman, Hlathi said police persuaded her again to open a case.

"However, just after we opened the case, she withdrew it saying she wanted nothing to do with the people who raped her and that she wanted to go back home."

"We then took her to Gauteng. Police have not arrested anyone for her rape because she withdrew the case. We also opened a case of public violence, but have not yet made an arrest," he said.

