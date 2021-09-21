Gardener’s murder sentence reduced over ignoring of his resentment for being pensioner’s ’sex slave’

Johannesburg – The life imprisonment sentence of a murderer has been reduced on the grounds that the trial magistrate erred by ignoring his submissions that he killed his victim because he resented her for making him her a sex slave. Gibson Lion Zwelakhe, a gardener, shocked many in Carletonville, Gauteng, when he confessed to brutally murdering 73-year-old pensioner Destiny Geyser Newberry.

Now aged 50, Zwelakhe was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Oberholzer Regional Court in 2019 after pleading guilty. Newberry’s lifeless body was found in an open field. Zwelakhe confessed to hitting her with a hammer while she drove her Chevrolet Spark. He was seated at the back of the car. While he accepted his conviction, Zwelakhe took to the high court in Pretoria to appeal the life sentence.

He submitted in the high court that the Oberholzer Regional Court failed to consider substantial and compelling circumstances that could have compelled deviation from the minimum sentence of life prescribed for premeditated murders. These circumstances were detailed in his own plea statement that the State accepted and relied on to nail him. Zwelakhe divulged the circumstances that he maintained drove him to commit heinous crime in the plea.

Newberry stayed at an old-age home where Zwelakhe was a gardener. He stated in the plea statement that Newberry started paying him for sex. She later refused to keep up with payments though still demanding sex, he submitted. “I was tired of being her sex slave. It had been a year now since she asked me to have sex with her,” Zwelakhe’s plea statement read. “I had been reluctant at first but she insisted, saying she could not ask anyone else. “At first she was paying me to have sex with her but at later stage she stopped paying me but still insisted that we have sex. The deceased was also very clear about keeping what we were doing as a secret.

“She was making it difficult for me to earn a living as a gardener at the old age (home) as she was always demanding that I only go to her place, thereby costing me an income. I was resentful of the deceased. “I resented her for making me bath every time she wanted to have sex with her, as this made me feel she was looking down on me but still wanted me to satisfy her sexual needs. I felt trapped and I could not share this with anyone,” he added. Magistrate Thelma Simpson rejected Zwelakhe’s submissions when passing sentence. She labelled them as “utter nonsense and unacceptable”. “It is plain cold-blooded murder.

“The court cannot hand down a lesser sentence for flimsy nonsense reasons,” Simpson said. But Zwelakhe’s appeal at the high court went partly in his favour. Judge Vuyelwa Tlhapi ruled in a judgment delivered on Friday that Simpson misdirected herself by ignoring Zwelakhe’s reasons. “It is my view that the trial court failed to consider the reasons the appellant gave for the murder and apply the principles established when it assessed whether substantial and compelling circumstances were present or not,” said Judge Tlhapi.

“It is my view that in assessing substantial and compelling the learned magistrate failed to assess the possibility that the appellant felt like a ’sex slave’; that the deceased’s decision to stop paying for the sex while making demand for more sex impacted on him and made it difficult for him to earn money; or that he resented being made to take a bath before satisfying her sexual needs.” Ruling that there were grounds for deviation from the minimum of life, Judge Tlhapi reduced Zwelakhe’s sentence to 25 years. “The offence was very serious and an appropriate sentence in deviation is in my view one of 25 years’ imprisonment,” she said.