Gauteng ANC welcomes Lesufi’s provincial executive council

The ANC in Gauteng has welcomed Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s provincial council appointments, which the premier announced yesterday evening, following delays due to a failed agreement with the DA. A defiant Lesufi indicated that the DA had withdrawn its earlier agreement and when it returned back to the negotiating table, the ANC had already made agreements with other parties in a bid to form the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU).

Retaining his position as Gauteng premier, Lesufi announced his new provincial executive for the seventh administration on Wednesday night, following prolonged talks between the DA and ANC, which eventually hit a collapse. After postponing his cabinet announcement twice, this time Lesufi’s provincial caucus comprises the ANC, IFP, RISE Mzansi and Patriotic Alliance. Confirming the DA’s utterances that Lesufi slyly intended to keep seven MEC positions, including the premier’s office, the premier delegated seven cabinet offices to the ANC.

However, the PA and IFP managed to each scoop one provincial position as part of Clause 16 of the GNU Statement of Intent, which speaks of proportionality and inclusivity of parties in the national cabinet. Retaining her office, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was reappointed as the MEC for the Health Department. Kedibone Diale-Tlabela also made her return as MEC for Transport and Logistics and Matome Chiloane for the Education Department, which has been expanded to Sports, Arts and Culture.

ANC MPLs Tasneem Motara and Lebohang Maile have swapped offices for the new administration. Motara previously served as MEC for Economic Development, while Maile worked in the Department of Human Settlements. Furthermore, Faith Mazibuko is set to take office as MEC for Social Development – she previously worked under the Department of Community Safety.

However, according to Lesufi, Community Safety will be headed by the premier’s office in order to tackle crime because the province is crime-infested. From RISE Mzansi, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa was appointed MEC for Rural Development; from the IFP, Bonginkosi Dlamini was delegated to e-Governance and from the PA, Sheila Mary Peters was appointed MEC for Environment. Jacob Mamabolo was moved to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affiars (CoGTA) and the Public Works Department, which will be integrated as one office.

Reflecting on these appointments, provincial spokesperson for the ANC Lesego Makhubela, shortly after the announcement, said: “The African National Congress in Gauteng welcomes the announcement of the members of the executive council by Premier Panyaza Lesufi, marking the long-awaited Government of Provincial Unity. “As a leader of society, the ANC in Gauteng headed this clarion call and engaged in extensive discussions to form a GPU with all parties represented in the legislature, guided by the national framework to form a Gauteng Government of Provincial Unity.” During his address, Lesufi said the door remains open to parties that are outside the GPU.