Gauteng Community Safety cautions prospective applicants against false internship programme

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has cautioned the public, particularly potential intern applicants, about a false advertisement for an internship programme misrepresented as being offered by the Department. This comes after a link circulated on social media platforms and other channels, saying that the department is looking for 117 young people aged 18 to 35. Furthermore, the fake advertisement reportedly asks unsuspecting applicants to enter their identity number into a bogus online portal.

Departmental spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: "Prospective internship applicants are advised to practice caution, as this is a false advertisement. "The public should also be aware that the department will never ask prospective applicants to pay any money in order to obtain a job. All elements of corruption must be reported to the nearest police station.“ Morwane added that all provincial government employment opportunities are listed on reputable platforms such as the Gauteng Provincial Government job portal and the Department of Public Service and Administration vacancy circular, which includes advertised positions in all levels of government at national and provincial levels.