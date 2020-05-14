The StarNews
Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi  is screened for Covid-19 at Thabong Mall in Sebokeng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)
Gauteng Covid-19 deaths rise to 24 and 60 more people test positive

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 3h ago

Johannesburg - Two Gauteng people have succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 virus, the first deaths recorded this week.

The last deaths were reported over the weekend and now the death toll stands at 24.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the province has also recorded 60 new infections and the number of confirmed Covid-19 as of Wednesday was 2 074.

The number of people who have since recovered from Covid-19 also shot up to 1 547. However, the number of people hospitalised for the virus in both private and public hospital increased from 47 on Tuesday to 48 on Wednesday.

There were also 9 815 people who were found to have come into contact with those Covid-19 patients. The department said those people were traced and put into isolation.

Of that number, 7 992 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have since been removed from isolation, the department said.

There are also 98 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's district.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

2074

24

1 547

Johannesburg

1 124

Not Disclosed

948

Ekurhuleni

456

Not Disclosed

365

Tshwane

304

Not Disclosed

187

West Rand 

64

Not Disclosed

37

Sedibeng

28

Not Disclosed

10

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 124 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 163 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 172 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 87 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 98 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 287 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 133 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 75 cases

Unallocated 109

City of Tshwane: 304 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North   39 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 10 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 103 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 66 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 64 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 8

Ekurhuleni: 456 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 42 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 35 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 142 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 109 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 92 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 15 cases

Unallocated cases: 21

Sedibeng 28 cases

Lesedi 4, Emfuleni 17, Midvaal 7

West Rand 64

Mogale City 40, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 5

Unallocated 5

The Star

Covid-19lockdown

