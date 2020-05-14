Gauteng Covid-19 deaths rise to 24 and 60 more people test positive
Johannesburg - Two Gauteng people have succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 virus, the first deaths recorded this week.
The last deaths were reported over the weekend and now the death toll stands at 24.
According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the province has also recorded 60 new infections and the number of confirmed Covid-19 as of Wednesday was 2 074.
The number of people who have since recovered from Covid-19 also shot up to 1 547. However, the number of people hospitalised for the virus in both private and public hospital increased from 47 on Tuesday to 48 on Wednesday.
There were also 9 815 people who were found to have come into contact with those Covid-19 patients. The department said those people were traced and put into isolation.
Of that number, 7 992 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have since been removed from isolation, the department said.
There are also 98 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's district.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
2074
|
24
|
1 547
|
Johannesburg
|
1 124
|
Not Disclosed
|
948
|
Ekurhuleni
|
456
|
Not Disclosed
|
365
|
Tshwane
|
304
|
Not Disclosed
|
187
|
West Rand
|
64
|
Not Disclosed
|
37
|
Sedibeng
|
28
|
Not Disclosed
|
10
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1 124 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 163 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 172 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 87 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 98 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 287 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 133 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 75 cases
Unallocated 109
City of Tshwane: 304 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 39 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 10 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 103 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 66 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 64 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 8
Ekurhuleni: 456 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 42 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 35 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 142 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 109 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 92 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 15 cases
Unallocated cases: 21
Sedibeng 28 cases
Lesedi 4, Emfuleni 17, Midvaal 7
West Rand 64
Mogale City 40, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 5
Unallocated 5
