Gauteng Covid-19 deaths rise to 24 and 60 more people test positive

Johannesburg - Two Gauteng people have succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 virus, the first deaths recorded this week.

The last deaths were reported over the weekend and now the death toll stands at 24.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the province has also recorded 60 new infections and the number of confirmed Covid-19 as of Wednesday was 2 074.

The number of people who have since recovered from Covid-19 also shot up to 1 547. However, the number of people hospitalised for the virus in both private and public hospital increased from 47 on Tuesday to 48 on Wednesday.

There were also 9 815 people who were found to have come into contact with those Covid-19 patients. The department said those people were traced and put into isolation.