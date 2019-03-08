The A Re Sebetseng volunteer clean-up campaign is aimed at encouraging all residents to take ownership of their environment. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Mayors of neighbouring municipalities this week joined City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba in the monthly A Re Sebetseng volunteer clean-up campaign. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi launched an expansion of Joburg’s volunteer campaign to these municipalities.

A Re Sebetseng was first launched in Joburg in August 2017. The campaign is now seeking to broaden the spirit of community volunteerism.

Since the inception of the A Re Sebetseng, close to 28 000 bags of waste have been collected and approximately 21 500 residents have participated across Joburg through this community-led initiative.

“We have received pledges of support from many organisations that share our goal of taking ownership of one’s surroundings. These include the SA National Taxi Council, the University of Johannesburg, Coca-Cola, Avis Fleet and Interwaste.

“In partnership with Adcock Ingram Critical Care and Netcare, the city assisted schools in providing 1 000 school shoes made from recycled plastic which were handed over to the children of Masakhane-Tswelopele Primary in Zandspruit last year,” said Mashaba.

Baloyi said: “This volunteer campaign is critical to bettering community participation, not only in keeping their respective environments clean, but also to encourage active citizenry. We want our residents to use their platforms to create the change they want to see. I am excited to start the roll out of #AReSebetsengGautengacross the Midvaal Local Municipality.”

Mokgalapa said: “Tshwane has always encouraged environmental awareness by getting communities to take charge of keeping their neighbourhoods clean.

"In June 2018 we launched a Tswelopele Clean-Up Campaign which attracted volunteers from around the city and multiple sponsors.”