Makashule Gana will be Gauteng's Economic Development shadow MEC. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

The Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom and Khume Ramulifho are some of the members of the party returning to the Caucus in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to stand as Shadow MECs. Bloom will still be responsible for Health, Ramulifho returns to Education while Community Safety will be John Moodey's responsibility.

Sports, Art, Recreation and Culture will be Lebo More's portfolio, Refiloe Nt'sheke will be Shadow MEC for Social Development while Roads and Transport will be Andries Nel's responsibility.

Khume Ramulifho.

Makashule Gana will take over Economic Development, Finance will be the responsibility of Adriana Randall while Alan Fuchs will be Infrastructure Development shadow MEC. Kate Lorimer will be the shadow MEC for Human Settlement as well as the Department Of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng Caucus leader, said the members were selected for their respective portfolios and committees based on their subject knowledge and expertise.

DA Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom.

"The Legislature also has committees where vital oversight is carried out, such as Standing Committee on Public Accounts where our team is led by Ina Cilliers.

Mervyn Cirota leads the team that deals with legislation and the DA is led by Kingsol Chabalala on the Petitions Committee.

"This team represents the interests of the people of Gauteng and will strive to ensure that government excellence becomes the norm, rather than the exception.

Kate Lorimer

"The DA will continue to hold the executive to account as we have always done and will ensure that the people of Gauteng do not come second to greed of ANC cadres," Msimanga said.