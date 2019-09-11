The Democratic Alliance said it was concerned about thousands of children still awaiting foster care placement in Gauteng. Picture: WCTV

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was concerned about thousands of children still awaiting foster care placement in Gauteng. The DA Shadow MEC for Social Development in Gauteng Refiloe Nt’sekhe said according to the Gauteng Department of Social Development’s 2019/20 First Quarter Performance Report, only 702 children were placed on the waiting list for foster care.

“The department failed to meet its target of 1338 children to be placed on the waiting list,” Nt’sekhe added.

Nt’sekhe said the department’s Third Quarter Report for 2018/19 financial year indicated that about 727 children were placed on the waiting list for foster care compared to the target of 3 452 children.

“The number of children who are on the waiting list and those that are queueing to be placed on the waiting list keeps increasing every quarter,” she said.

“The fact that the department set a high target for children to be placed on the foster care waiting list indicates that Gauteng has many children in dire need of foster care placement,” she added.

According to Nt’sekhe, some of these children have been on the waiting list for almost three years and the government is denying them an opportunity to get a safe place to stay and access to income for their basic needs.

“These children who are still on the waiting list, do not have access to a foster care grant that is meant to take care of them. The Department of Social Development blames the Department of Justice for its slow progress in processing legal documents for foster care yet they consistently fail to engage with their counterpart so as to expedite the placements,” she said.

“Its high time that the Gauteng Department of Social Development takes responsibility for the foster care backlog as it is part of the department’s core mandate,” she added.

Nt’sekhe say they will continue to put pressure on Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe to ensure that the children are placed into foster care as a matter of urgency.

The Department of Social Development on Tuesday said it was committed to clear the foster care backlogs and that it noted with concern misleading media reports about North Gauteng High court on foster care orders that could lapse at the end of November 2019.

Spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said as the deadline for the implementation of the North Gauteng High Court order on foster care approaches, the national and provincial departments of social development reiterated their commitment to work with speed to ensure no child in foster care placement falls through the cracks.

She said the department was engaging social work veterans to provide ongoing supervision to new recruits especially on foster care related matters."

"Other initiatives to clear the backlogs include closer cooperation with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the setting up of dedicated Children’s Courts to expedite the extension of foster orders that are due to lapse."

The Star