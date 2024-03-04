Gauteng Department of Health empowers individuals on World Hearing Day

An initiative of the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) urges proactive ear and hearing care, providing aids and surgeries to thousands, emphasising early detection and intervention to enhance quality of life. In honour of World Hearing Day on March 3, the GDoH encouraged everyone to give their ear and hearing health first priority.

According to the spokesperson for the MEC, Tshepo Shawa, individuals experiencing hearing difficulties should visit their nearest health-care facility for an assessment as addressing hearing problems early can prevent further complications and improve the quality of life for individuals with hearing difficulties. In addressing the demand for hearing aids, the GDoH has made progress in ensuring that as many people as possible access the devices. “In the past three years, up to January 2024, the department has issued devices to 16 753 qualifying people and currently has 566 people on the register to receive hearing aids in the new financial year.

“A total of 67 FM systems, which help reduce background noise, improve clarity, and reduce listening fatigue, comprising 42 for children aged 0–18 years old and 25 for adults aged 19 years and older, were distributed.” In addition, nine Bone Conduction Hearing Aids, which amplify sound via bone conduction, or vibrations through the bones of the skull, were issued from Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) and Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH), changing the lives of five children and four adults in the 2023–24 financial year. The department's Cochlear Implant Programme continues to benefit many individuals suffering from hearing impairments.

“A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted device that allows a severely deaf person to perceive sounds. This electronic device stimulates the auditory nerve through electrodes placed in the cochlea of the inner ear. The cost of the implant is around R250 000. “During the current financial year, a total of 38 cochlear implant surgeries were performed at CHBAH, benefiting 18 children and 20 adults,” said Shawa. The SBAH started its cochlear implant programme in 2019 and has already performed 18 cochlear implants to date.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has expressed the Department’s commitment to providing ear and hearing care to all residents of the province. “We are working hard to make sure that our services are accessible to everyone, no matter where they live. “We offer a wide range of services, including screening, treatment options and assistive devices, to help address hearing loss and promote better ear health,” said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The MEC went on to highlight the success of the Department’s efforts in reducing the waiting list for hearing. “In support of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) vision of changing mindsets by making ear and hearing care a reality for all, the GDoH has made strides in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of hearing problems.” The Department has, as part of its comprehensive range of services, implemented various initiatives to address hearing loss and difficulties among individuals.