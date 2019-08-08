Spokesperson for Gauteng Department of Education Steve Mabona.

The rape and brutal assault of a Grade 9 girl allegedly by two matric learners at an Ekurhuleni high school has again highlighted the poor security at some Gauteng schools. Phindulo (not her real name), a Grade 9 learner, said two Grade 12 schoolmates - whose names are known to The Star and are believed to be adults - dragged her against her will during break on July 25 to the boys’ toilets.

“One stood guard at the door and the other proceeded to hit and sexually assault me,” she said.

The alleged assault happened at Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, near Boksburg.

Phindulo’s family have charged that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is at the forefront of cover-up.

The family also claimed that the alleged rapists confessed in front of the deputy principal, two teachers and a school governing body member.

“But nothing has happened to those boys and no trauma counselling has been offered to my niece, who is really struggling, to a point where she can’t even go to school,” said Phindulo’s aunt, who will remain anonymous to protect the child’s identity.

The “rape confession” apparently took place on the school’s premises on July 26 during a meeting between Phindulo’s family, the accused rapists’ families and school officials.

Phindulo, 16, showed The Star the torn pants she was wearing on July 25, which she said were ripped off when one learner shoved his hands down her pants and inserted his fingers in her vagina.

“Before that, he was roughing me up, slammed me against the wall and I hit the wall with the back of my head and fell down facing up.

“I was pleading with them to stop the whole time but they just carried on. Another boy who was in the toilet - I think he’s their friend - told them to let me go,” Phindulo said.

She added that she went to tell her cousin what had happened, and the relative went to report the incident to a teacher, who was also present in the meeting with the parents.

The police in Vosloorus and the Katlehong family and child support unit were also accused by Phindulo’s family of being part of this elaborate rape cover-up because one of the alleged rapists has high-ranking police officers in his family.

The family had laid charges on July 25, but those were suspiciously dropped due to an apparent lack of evidence.

On Tuesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that charges were opened and dropped because the prosecutor declined to proceed with the case.

“Today (Tuesday morning), police and the family of the victim again engaged with the prosecuting authority where an explanation was given as to why the matter could not be placed on the roll.

“As the case is being reviewed, police were requested to further obtain a statement from another learner to verify the factual information provided to the police and the medical report. Once the statement has been obtained, the case will be taken back to court for a further decision,” Dlamini said.

Since Tuesday, The Star has been trying to follow-up with the GDE, but no responses have been forthcoming.

Yesterday, The Star contacted departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona, who didn’t answer his phone or respond to text messages.

The GDE also asked on two separate days for time to investigate the case but still had not responded to questions.

Phindulo’s grandmother said all she wanted was for her granddaughter to receive the support she needed “so that this traumatic experience does not define her life forever”.