Gauteng Education Committee calls for stricter food safety measures after tragic deaths of young learners

The Portfolio Committee on Education in the Gauteng Legislature has expressed grave concern over the rising cases of food poisoning affecting learners across the province. During a recent visit to families in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, committee chairperson Moipone Mhlongo extended heartfelt condolences to families impacted by these tragic incidents.

The Xaba family recently lost two young siblings, aged 6 and 9, due to suspected food poisoning after consuming snacks from a local spaza shop. Both children were learners at Sonqoba Primary School in Katlehong. This devastating incident has highlighted the urgent need for enhanced food safety measures in and around schools. The committee has called for a temporary suspension of food sales on school premises until the sources of danger are identified. Mhlongo urged parents to refrain from giving lunch money to their children and instead prepare meals at home. The committee also called on School Governing Bodies (SGBs) to actively monitor and regulate food vendors operating within schools.

“We call on the Department of Education to implement a registration process for all food vendors in schools to ensure strict compliance with food safety regulations,” Mhlongo stated. On November 2, South Africa commemorated International Children’s Day with an event hosted by the Gauteng Department for Social Development in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni. Ntombi Mekgwe, chairperson of the Oversight Committee in the Premier’s Office, highlighted the importance of children’s rights, education, and welfare during the celebration.

However, the joy of the occasion was overshadowed by the mourning of 6-year-old Amantle Samane, whose life was tragically cut short. The situation worsened with the news of another young life lost on November 3, when 10-year-old Lesedi Maaboi from Alexandra died due to suspected food poisoning. Her mother and 4-year-old brother were also hospitalised in critical condition from the same incident. Mekgwe noted that this loss adds to a growing list of children across the country suffering from food poisoning, often linked to unsafe goods sold by unregulated spaza shops.

“I stand resolutely in calling for stricter legislation and more rigorous enforcement to address this urgent issue,” Mekgwe asserted. “We cannot continue to witness our children suffer and die from preventable causes such as food poisoning.” She emphasised the need for stronger legal measures to regulate food sales, particularly by vendors operating unlawfully.

Mekgwe referenced the spirit of the UN Declaration of Children’s Rights and South Africa’s Children’s Act 38 of 2005, stating that these principles must guide the pursuit of tougher legislation to safeguard children’s health and safety. She acknowledged existing efforts to support children’s welfare, including the National Child Protection Register and the School Nutrition Programme, but stressed that more must be done. “We commend the swift response of the police in apprehending the suspect in Amantle Samane’s case and applaud the community for their cooperation with authorities,” Mekgwe added.