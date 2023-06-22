Gauteng Education Department extends Grade 1 and 8 online admissions application closing date

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has extended the online admissions application date for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners to July 21, 2023.
The online application, which opened on June 15, was meant to close on July 14, with the department having now extended the deadline to this new date.
Last week, the department announced that it had improved the system’s capacity to process multiple applications at the same time.
In a statement, the department said this is due to the growing number of parents who want to submit their applications to the schools instead of using online mechanisms.
‘’The 2024 Online Admissions application period was initially scheduled to close on July 14, 2023. However, we have noticed that some parents prefer submitting their documents at schools. As such, this extension will give them an opportunity to submit documents after the school recess, which is due to commence from June 23 until July 17, 2023. Parents now have until July 21, 2023, to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until July 28, 2023,’’ the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
Mabona said over the past week or so, the department has been able to process more than 400 000 applications.
‘’We are also excited to announce that the Online Admissions System has successfully processed over 400 000 applications since the start of the application period a week ago on Thursday, June 15, 2023. As of Thursday, June 22, 2023, a total of 408 714 applications had been processed by the System. This amounts to 176 975 Grade 1 applications and 231 739 Grade 8 applications,’’ he said.
The MEC said that in spite of this extension, there is still a need for parents to ensure that they do not waste time sending in their applications online.
‘’We have seen it fit to give parents and guardians more time to apply and upload or submit documents at schools. We are also proud of having processed over 400 000 applications within a week; this is a testament to our system’s improvement and the demand for the quality education that Gauteng offers,’’ Chiloane added.
The Star