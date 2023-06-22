Gauteng Education Department extends Grade 1 and 8 online admissions application closing date

The online application, which opened on June 15, was meant to close on July 14, with the department having now extended the deadline to this new date.

Last week, the department announced that it had improved the system’s capacity to process multiple applications at the same time.

In a statement, the department said this is due to the growing number of parents who want to submit their applications to the schools instead of using online mechanisms.

‘’The 2024 Online Admissions application period was initially scheduled to close on July 14, 2023. However, we have noticed that some parents prefer submitting their documents at schools. As such, this extension will give them an opportunity to submit documents after the school recess, which is due to commence from June 23 until July 17, 2023. Parents now have until July 21, 2023, to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until July 28, 2023,’’ the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said.