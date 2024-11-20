Gauteng Education Department tightens food safety regulations in schools

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has launched a stringent call for school tuck shops and street vendors to adhere to strict food handling and environmental health regulations amidst growing fears over food safety in schools. This decisive action comes in response to the alarming reports of over 23 school-going children who have tragically lost their lives after allegedly consuming poison-laced snacks across various regions in South Africa.

On Tuesday, Matome Chiloane, Gauteng MEC for Education, provided an essential update on the state of food sales within schools in the province. This update coincides with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address delivered on Friday, in which he mandated spaza shop owners to register their businesses with local municipalities within three weeks. This week’s significant development, the Soweto Civic Centre in Jabulani was disrupted as members of the Operation Dudula movement protested against foreign spaza shop owners.

Residents alleged that some individuals were facilitating these shop owners to obtain trading permits, further highlighting the unrest surrounding the food retail market in the region. Chiloane emphasised that strict compliance must be adhered to by all vendors, tuck shops, and traders operating on school premises. “The aim is to regulate food sales and ensure that all food sold is free from harmful substances, and is properly handled and stored to avert contamination, spoilage, or health risks to learners,” he stated.

The DBE has previously issued a Circular on Incidents of Food Poisoning, intended to provide schools, vendors, and communities with guidance regarding food sales. Chiloane affirmed that specific compliance requirements have also been implemented to further safeguard learners’ health in Gauteng schools. According to the latest regulations, all tuck shops, vendors, and traders must comply with legal requirements, by-laws, and food management regulations to retain their right to operate on school premises.

Unregistered sellers have been granted a 21-day window, following the President’s address, to register with relevant authorities. Additionally, vendors operating on school grounds are required to secure a valid Certificate of Acceptability (CoA), in accordance with the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act. Furthermore, school districts and institutions are tasked with ensuring that all food vendors within their premises possess a verified CoA, which must be confirmed by an Environmental Health Practitioner (EHP) from their respective municipal office. Only upon meeting these verification requirements may tuck shops, vendors, and traders operate on school premises.

Chiloane also reiterated the vital role of School Governing Bodies (SGBs) and School Management Teams (SMTs), reminding them of their responsibility to ensure that food vendors comply with all guidelines and regulations. He urged schools to verify that food items are sourced from reputable suppliers, ensuring they contain no harmful substances. “Should there be any concerns about the hygiene or safety of food, it is crucial that the local authority or an EHP is contacted for inspection, and an inspection report is produced where necessary,” Chiloane advised.