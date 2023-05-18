Gauteng Education Department to announce 2024 online admission commencement and process on Sunday

Johannesburg – Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, will on Sunday announce the commencement and process of the 2024 online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8. The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) announced on Wednesday afternoon that Chiloane will outline the application and placement process that online admissions will follow at Rand Park High School in Randburg at 10am.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona added that the department also noted challenges to safety in Gauteng schools. "As such, MEC Chiloane will also announce what measures the Department seeks to initiate to address school safety in Gauteng," Mabona said. The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng welcomed the announcement of opening the 2024 online admissions process.

"Despite the delays in opening the system, we are looking forward to a user-friendly and transparent process to allow guardians and parents to choose schools of their preferred choice for their children," said DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education, Khume Ramulifho. "This is an important process in the education system because it prepares learners to start primary and secondary school in Grades 1 and 8 next year." Ramulifho said the DA proposes that the online admission system be reviewed before the commencement of the process to ensure fairness and transparency.