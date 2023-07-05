Gauteng Education MEC condemns discovery of Grade 10 learner’s body, offers support to family and learners

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has condemned the brutal killing and discovery of a Grade 10 girl learner whose body was found at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on Tuesday. Chiloane, who visited the school, indicated that the ‘’shocking discovery’’ was made by the school’s security, who found a corpse on the school’s rugby field on Tuesday morning.

He said it was later found that the body belonged to Mia Kühn, 16, a learner at the school. Since then, police have been dispatched to the scene to begin the process of investigating the suspected murder, with the learner’s family also present. ‘’What is unclear at this stage is how the dead body of the girl learner landed in the school, especially since schools are on recess and there are no learners at school. We call upon the police to urgently apprehend the perpetrators. We also extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large,’’ Chiloane said.

He added that the department would dispatch its psycho-social unit to Hoërskool Garsfontein, in Pretoria East, to give counselling to traumatised learners and teachers following the grisly discovery of the learner’s dead body on the school’s rugby field on Tuesday morning. The dead girl has been identified as a Grade 10 learner, and it is still unclear how her body came to be on school premises during the holidays. Chiloane expressed hope that the police would act quickly by collating a post-mortem report that would guide the nature of the case at hand.