Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane met with stakeholders and outlined his plans to reign in over 75 high-risk schools. On Tuesday, the MEC met with 75 school principals and School Governing Bodies (SGBs) from these “problematic” schools in a bid to find solutions to some of the issues affecting them.

The meeting took place at the Sizwe High School, Elandsfontein, under the banner Operation Kgutla Molao. According to the department, Operation Kgutla Molao is a safety strategy that was recently launched by MEC Chiloane in reaction to reports of safety concerns at Gauteng schools. GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the strategy is one of the comprehensive interventions outlined within the Gauteng School Safety Action Plan, aimed at reducing incidents of violence, bullying, suicide, substance abuse, and sexual harassment at schools.

“The department aims to achieve this by working together with the police, government departments, members of the community, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs),” he said. Sizwe High School is one of 75 prioritised schools within a list of 245 schools in the province that have been identified as high-risk. Mabona said the department has prioritised high-risk schools, using a set of factors including criminal acts against learners, educators, school management, school infrastructure, and movable assets, as well as drug and substance abuse both inside and outside school premises.

Other factors considered include undesirable behaviour such as bullying, racism, sexual harassment, and more acts of misconduct. Mabona said most of the schools identified display one or more of these factors. During the meeting, Chiloane emphasised the need to implement interventions to deal with problem areas identified.

Interventions agreed upon include the deployment of four armed security guards per school, training of Schools Safety Committees by the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership, deployment of 500 learner support agents to rotate among schools, as well as deployment of hand-held metal detectors to identify dangerous weapons. Furthermore, according to the plan proposed by the MEC, there will also be activation of e-Panic buttons for 3,000 staff members, to be rolled out soon in conjunction with the Gauteng Department of Community Safety. Furthermore, Safety Warden will initiate patrols in conjunction with the Gauteng Department of Community Safety, while for security, some schools will be equipped with the installation of CCTV cameras linked to a provincial command centre.