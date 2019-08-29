Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Placement for Gauteng's 2020 Grade 1s and 8 that was supposed to happen on Friday August 30 has been postponed. The Department of Education said the purpose for the postponement was to allow the department and schools sufficient time to scrutinise and verify all schools’ waiting list to ensure that no learner will be unfairly disadvantaged.

Placement is now set for September 18 and parents of learners who have submitted required documents are warned to expect offers of placement via SMS from that day to October 31.

However, the department said offers of placement will not be sent to all parents on the same day.

That, the department said, was because they will be processing offers systematically in line with the order of application options outlined in the admissions regulations.

"Placement offers must be accepted within seven school days. Therefore, the first offers received must be accepted by October 8.

"We would like to appeal to parents to remain calm as it will be impossible for all parents to receive an SMS on the same day.

"Parents must also remember that the capacity of each school will determine a final number of learners to be admitted at a school.

"School holidays are not counted as part of the seven school days. However, parents are welcome to visit Districts or Head Office to accept offers during the September 2019 School Holidays."

The department said its officials and schools were currently engaged in extended verification of waiting lists in line with the Admissions Criteria as outlined in Regulation 6 (2) and (3) of the Amended Admissions Regulations.

The WA1 - WA4 numbers issued during the application period, the department said, will not be used as the basis to determine placement.

Parents may also accept offers online by logging on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za, or by visiting their nearest school.

The Star